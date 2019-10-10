|
ROTHBERG
MARGARET MARY (nee Dwyer)
93, died peacefully Oct. 6, 2019 at Shannondell in Audubon, PA where she resided. "Marge" was born in Philadelphia to Effie and Roland and graduated from West Catholic High School for girls. She was an excellent athlete and excelled in volleyball.
Shortly after high school Marge married Carl Shanfelter. Carl died shortly after their marriage. Marge subsequently married Joseph Rothberg an engineer at General Electric where Marge also worked. "Marge n' Joe" were an institution founded on mutual love of life and one another. Marge rose through the ranks at GE starting as a secretary and retired as an administrator in the aerospace program. She had a top-secret security clearance and worked on programs vital to national defense and communications.
In addition to her daughter, Noreen Shanfelter (Richard Freeman), Marge is survived by three grandchildren: Zoe Siswick (Zach); Joseph Freeman and Sophie Freeman and a great grandchild, Sofia Devorah Siswick. The funeral with be held at 11 A.M. Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Peace at Riverside Cemetery, 200 S. Montgomery Ave., Norristown, Pa. 19403 Donations may be made in her name to the Staff Appreciation Fund of Shannondell, 6000 Shannondell Dr., Audubon, PA 19403 c/o Ruth Stubblebine.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019