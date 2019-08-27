|
|
MOONEY
MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
(nee Boyle)
Of Schuylkill, passed away on August 23, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of James A. Mooney. Mother of James P. (Pam) Mooney and Margaret (Edward) Brinkman. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, one great-grandchild. Also survived by many loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, at St. Monica Manor Chapel, 2509 S. 4th Street, Phila., PA 19148, where friends may call 9:30-10:15 A.M. at the Chapel. Int. Holy Cross Cem., Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards are appreciated.
www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019