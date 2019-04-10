Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET N. "Peggy" (Nilson) HAYES

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARGARET N. "Peggy" (Nilson) HAYES Notice
HAYES
MARGARET N. "Peggy"
(nee Nilson)
April 5, 2019, age 81, of Rox-borough and Doylestown. Former wife of the late William Ryan Hayes. Dear mother of the late Mark and Andrew, Stephanie Hayes (Marc Gallagher) and Justine Hayes. Loving grandmother of Aidan and Abigael. Also survived by her sister Jean Tobin and many close nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life is being planned for later in the spring. Donations in Peggy's memory may be made to Friends of the Wissahickon, www.fow.org

www.mcilvainefuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.