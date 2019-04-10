|
|
HAYES
MARGARET N. "Peggy"
(nee Nilson)
April 5, 2019, age 81, of Rox-borough and Doylestown. Former wife of the late William Ryan Hayes. Dear mother of the late Mark and Andrew, Stephanie Hayes (Marc Gallagher) and Justine Hayes. Loving grandmother of Aidan and Abigael. Also survived by her sister Jean Tobin and many close nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life is being planned for later in the spring. Donations in Peggy's memory may be made to Friends of the Wissahickon, www.fow.org
www.mcilvainefuneralhomes.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019