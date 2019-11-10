|
NUTTALL
MARGARET (nee O'Donnell)
Passed away October 30, 2019 at 81. Loving mother of Beth Kirwan (David) and Robert. Daughter of the late John and Cecilia O'Donnell. Preceded in death by her sister, Frances Mikus. Survived by her sisters, Theresa Beveridge (Tom), and Cecilia Anderson; brother, Jack O'Donnell; grandsons, Brian and Christopher and 15 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 10 to 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Avenue, Southampton, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or stjudes.org Condolences may be sent to Margaret's family by visiting
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019