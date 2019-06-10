|
|
SR. MARGARET O'REILLY, OSF
On June 7, 2019, of Aston, PA. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 12, 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Angels Convent Chapel, 609 Convent Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Wednesday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.
www.lyonsfs.com
Published on Philly.com on June 10, 2019