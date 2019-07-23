|
ADAMS
MARGARET P. "PHYLLIS"
(nee Coyne)
July 22, 2019. Born in Ballinakill County, Galway, Ireland, age 82. Loving wife of 60 years to Richard A. Beloved mother of Margaret P. (Jim) Diamond and Kathleen (Joseph) McCarthy. Grandmother of Mairead, Jimmy, Maggie, Katie and Joey. Great grandmother of Patrick and Maeve. Special Mom-Mom to Drew. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9 A.M. at Nativity B.V.M. Church, Belgrade and Allegheny Ave. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. New Cathedral Cemetery.
GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION
Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019