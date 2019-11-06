|
|
FOLEY
MARGARET R.
Of San Francisco, CA, formerly of St. Clement Parish, Phila., passed away on September 29, 2019 at the age of 98. She was the fleet staffing manager at ARCO Marine for many years. Margaret was predeceased by her sister Mary E. Foley and brothers John J. Foley and Joseph P. Foley. She is survived by her loving nephew John (Paula) Foley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10 to 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1 Fatima Dr, Secane, PA 19018. Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to Camilla Hall, 1145 King Rd, Immaculata, PA 19345.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019