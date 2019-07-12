|
|
SISTER MARGARET RASTATTER, RSM
Age 92, died July 9, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Harry and Helena and sister, Mary Wickersham. In addition to her religious community, S. Margaret is survived by her sister Kathleen Bossone, her brothers, James and Harry, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial in the community cemetery will immediately follow. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community at the above address.
Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019