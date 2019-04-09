|
|
ROBERTS
MARGARET J. (nee Broughan)
April 7, 2019, formerly of Roxborough. Wife of the late Joseph L. Roberts. Mother-in- law to Peggy Roberts and the late Leonard T. Roberts. Survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Family and friends are invited to Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. and to participate in her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Holy Family Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Margaret's name to St. Hubert's HS Art History Department in memory of Leonard Roberts, c/o 7320 Torresdale Ave., Phila., PA 19136 would be appreciated by her family.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019