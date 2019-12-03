|
|
RUST
MARGARET "PEG"
On Nov. 29, 2019, age 89, of Broomall. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Rust; devoted mother Cheryl Baranello (Roy), Sandy Schaffer (Ray), and Bob Jr.; grandmother of Courtney Cruz (Andrew), Jason Rust, and Kelsey Sharp (Andrew); great-grandmother of Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to American Diabetes Assoc., 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd PA 19004, or Fdn., 5 Valley Square, Suite 210, Blue Bell PA 19422. Services and Interment are private.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019