SNEDDEN

MARGARET FAITH HAWLEY

Age 89, of Narberth, PA, passed away June 3, 2019, on Marco Island, FL, with family by her side after an extended illness. She was born to the late Robert and Margaret Faith Hawley in 1930 in Westfield Center, OH. Faith graduated from Leroy High School in Westfield Center, Ohio and received a BA in Education from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1952.

In 1952, she married Hal Edward Snedden, MD. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage before his untimely passing in 2001. She is survived by her sister, Judy; her children, Michael (Sally), Scott (Elizabeth), John (Kimberly), Susan (Jud), Matthew, daughter-in-law Deborah and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased in 2018 by her beloved son, Todd. Her brother, Robert Hawley died in 1992. She loved the great outdoors, sports, cook-ing, good chocolate, walks on the beach, and most importantly, her family. The Memorial Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.

Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary