Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
MARGARET SHELLENBERGER
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Emmanuel Episco-pal Church
MARGARET T. SHELLENBERGER Notice
SHELLENBERGER
MARGARET T.
SHELLENBERGER
MARGARET T.
On July 5, 2019. Wife of the late John. Loving mother of Carol Davis (William) Jack (Josephine) and Larry (Dawn). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and one sister-in-law Katherine Shellen-berger. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9 to 10 A.M, BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) followed by her Service 10:30 A.M. at Emmanuel Episco-pal Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the .

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
