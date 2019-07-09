|
SHELLENBERGER
MARGARET T.
On July 5, 2019. Wife of the late John. Loving mother of Carol Davis (William) Jack (Josephine) and Larry (Dawn). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and one sister-in-law Katherine Shellen-berger. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9 to 10 A.M, BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) followed by her Service 10:30 A.M. at Emmanuel Episco-pal Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the .
Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019