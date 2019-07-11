TARTAGLIONE

MARGARET "MARGE"

on July 9, 2019. Marge was reunited with her beloved husband Gene "Zip" after succumbing to respiratory ailments at the age of 86. Marge and Gene were happily married for over 55 years and had 5 children: Renee Tartaglione-Matos (Carlos), Senator Christine Tartaglione, Eugene A. Tartaglione Jr., Mary Ann Rossi, and the late Margaret; 9 grandchildren: Margaret, Joseph, Anthony, Gino, Daniella, Dominic, Francesca, Sophia, Juan and 3 great grandchildren Nicholas, Samantha, and Julianna to whom she was deeply devoted and family was everything to her; she was affectionately know as "Babci".

Marge was an icon in Philly politics, having been elected for 40 consecutive years to the City Commissions Office, making history for women. She also made history by receiving more cumulative votes than anyone in the history of Philadelphia. In her tenure as city commissioner, she success-fully implemented computerized voting without a glitch. She also loved her employees very much and protected them fiercely. She served the Democratic party for 52 years as an elected ward leader, committee person, state committee person and served with the national committee. Marge was never afraid to stand up for anything or afraid of anyone; except in her husband's affectionate words; "him and Jesus Christ". She was responsible for helping many many people win successful elections in the city and state. She was known for her loyalty and honesty and always kept her word. Marge was an icon and is a legend who will never be forgotten! She always loved saying "I bet you a nickel!"

Relatives, fellow City of Phila-delphia staff, State of PA staff and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. in St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 E. Roosevelt Boulevard. Marge's Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. and her Interment will be held privately.



Published on Philly.com on July 11, 2019