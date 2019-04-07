|
|
GRIP
MARGARET W.
On March 30, 2019, aged 95. Beloved mother of Jeffrey Grip (Lynne Grip), Jeremy Grip (Joanna Shipley), and Timothy Grip (Carol Grip); cherished grandmother of Daniel Grip, Jessica Kline, Nora Boretti, Audrey Grip, Kristen Kittredge, Brittany Frazier, Erin Wolff; dear aunt of Judith Peck and Bob Wood. Also survived by 8 great- grandchildren.
Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Community College of Philadelphia Foundation, 1700 Spring Garden Street, Annex A7-128, Philadelphia, PA 19130.
RUCK TOWSON F.H., Inc.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019