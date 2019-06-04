|
|
TRACY
MARGARET W.
Local Artist and Teacher 87, of Valley Forge, PA died peace-fully Friday May 31, 2019. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday June 7, 2019, at Saint Isaac Jogues Parish in Wayne. She was born October 12, 1931 in Huntington WV, a daughter of the late James and Golda Weiler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the late Henry M. Tracy Jr. and countless four legged com-panions. Survivors include Tracy Layton and Michele Tracy both of CA and Ann Marie Tracy of PA. A Celebration of Life to be held 1:30 P.M. at 1161 Ridge Rd, Pottstown, PA.
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019