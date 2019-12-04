Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
MARGARETA M. (Lehbruner) DIMMICK

MARGARETA M. (Lehbruner) DIMMICK Notice
DIMMICK
MARGARETA M. (nee Lehbruner)


95 yrs. old, peacefully on Nov. 30, 2019, of Roxborough. Margareta was born in Austria. Wife of the late Paul G. Dimmick. Loving and devoted mother of Loretta (Bernard) Fornal, Connie (John) Paglia and Heidi (Jim) Melovich. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Michelle, Alex and Jeffrey. Great grandmother of Josh and Jace. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing TUESDAY 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. at THE CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128. Interment Washington Crossing National Cem. Please send donations in Mrs. Dimmick's name to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019
