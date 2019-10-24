Home

McElvarr Funeral Homes
1415-17 E Susquehanna Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 739-1473
MARGE McAVINUE Notice
McAVINUE
MARGE
On Oct. 21, 2019. Beloved life companion of Pat Burke. Dear sister of James W., Bernadette Paluszek (the late Mark) and the late Thomas E. Jr., (Gloria). Beloved aunt to 2 generations of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Sat. at 9 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M., in Holy Name of Jesus Church, 701 Gaul St, Phila., PA 19125 In lieu of flowers, the family is respectfully requesting memorial contribution to Holy Name Church, or John W. Hallahan Girls HS Tuition Fund, 311 N. 19th St., Phila., PA 19103.
McELVARR FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 24, 2019
