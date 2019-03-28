Home

MARGHERITA (Viglianese) MACERA

MARGHERITA (Viglianese) MACERA Notice
MACERA
MARGHERITA (nee Viglianese)
On March 23, 2019, of Springfield. Wife of Giuseppe Macera, mother of Rosaria, Salvatore, and Felice Macera, grandmother of four.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, March 30, after 10:00 A.M. at St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Avenue, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314. Arr. by

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019
