MARGIT (Seidler) BENAU

March 25, 2019, of Villanova PA formerly of New York, NY; Beloved wife of the late Leon Leopold Benau; loving mother of Dr. Dan (Reeva Golub) Benau; cherished grandmother of Aaron and Erik. Margit was an Auschwitz survivor having been part of the Project Kanada I section of the camp. After the war, she joined her sister in London, England where she met and married Leon in 1948. When he passed away in 1990, she assumed his position as president of several parking garage companies. She retired in 2006 and moved to Villanova, PA to be with her son and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to services Thursday, 12:30 P.M. at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY. Interment at New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Leon Benau Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of the Sciences, 600 South 43rd Street, Phila., PA 19104 (www.usciences.edu)

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019
