Van der VARST
MARGRIET
September 25, 2019. Loving partner of the late Dorothy Tercha; sister of Maria, Tiny, Jan Van der Varst and Ger Seegers. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 9:30 A.M., and to participate in her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., Holy Martyrs Church. Int. private. Donations in Margriet's name to St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Phila. PA 19125, would be appreciated by her family.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019