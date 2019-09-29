Home

Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 483-1702
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Martyrs Church
120 Allison Rd
Oreland, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Martyrs Church
120 Allison Rd
Oreland, PA
MARGRIET Van der VARST


1952 - 2019
MARGRIET Van der VARST Notice
Van der VARST
MARGRIET
September 25, 2019. Loving partner of the late Dorothy Tercha; sister of Maria, Tiny, Jan Van der Varst and Ger Seegers. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, 9:30 A.M., and to participate in her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., Holy Martyrs Church. Int. private. Donations in Margriet's name to St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Phila. PA 19125, would be appreciated by her family.

www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019
