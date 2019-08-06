Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGUERITE McCARDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGUERITE "PEGGY" McCARDLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGUERITE "PEGGY" McCARDLE Notice
McCARDLE
MARGUERITE "PEGGY"
Of Malvern Pa., peacefully at her home on August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert T. McCardle. Loving mother of Helene M. McCardle. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, August 8th after 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick's Church, 104 Channing Ave., Malvern, Pa. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Sq., Pa 19348 or to the at . Arr. by

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGUERITE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.