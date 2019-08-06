|
McCARDLE
MARGUERITE "PEGGY"
Of Malvern Pa., peacefully at her home on August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert T. McCardle. Loving mother of Helene M. McCardle. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, August 8th after 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick's Church, 104 Channing Ave., Malvern, Pa. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Sq., Pa 19348 or to the at . Arr. by
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019