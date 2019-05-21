|
McNAMARA
MARGUERITE V. "Sookie"
(nee Bloor)
Of Schuylkill, passed away on May 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Wife of the late Thomas C. "Tootles" McNamara. Beloved mother of Thomas (the late Betsy) McNamara. Loving grandmother of Alison (Michael) Pellicciotti. Great-grandmother of Natalee Elizabeth. Sister of the late Dorothy Marano, Ruth Vaughan, John and Robert Bloor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Friday, 10:00 A.M., May 24, 2019, at St. Rita's Church, 1166 S Broad Street, Phila., PA 19146, where friends may call from 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. Friday at the church. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions to the Schuylkill & Devil's Pocket Veteran's Memorial, C/o Bob McFadden, 613 S. Bambrey St., PA 19146.
