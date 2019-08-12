Home

MARGUERITE "Tootie" (Cuneo) VASS

MARGUERITE "Tootie" (Cuneo) VASS Notice
VASS
MARGUERITE "Tootie" (nee Cuneo)


Passed away on August 9, 2019. Loving wife of the late Edward "Whitey"; beloved mother of Jeannie (Joe) Costa, Michael (Jennifer), Maggie (Joe) McNamee and Tina; devoted grandmother of 6 especially Gregory, Jake and Hannah and 2 great-grandchildren; sister of Joseph (Nancy) Cuneo. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Wed. eve from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME (3rd & Wolf Streets). Funeral Home Service 8:30 P.M. Burial Private. Donations in her memory may be made to ALS Hope Foundation, 3509 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19140.

To express online condolences:
www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 12, 2019
