|
|
ACETO
MARIA "Giuseppina"
On May 19, 2019. Devoted wife to the late Antonio Lena. Loving mother to Maria Ranieri (the late Giulio) and the late Giuseppe Lena (the late Carmela Leone). Beloved grandmother to Annamaria Ranieri (Richard Havens), Nicola Ranieri, Giuseppina Lena (Gabriele DiLorenzo) and Antonio Lena, also survived by 6 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954, followed by Funeral Mass 2:00 P.M. Ent. Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, Feasterville, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to at lls.org
www.DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019