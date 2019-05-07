Home

VALERA
MARIA ASSUMPTA
On May 3, 2019, age 59 years. Predeceased by her beloved parents Rogelieu and Regina (nee Fox) Valera. Loving sister of Barbara Meakim (the late Skip), Raymond Valera (Nancy), Kathleen Meakim (Jerry), Jeannie Martella (Joe), Bernadette Gordon, Theresa Tallarida (the late Ron), Michele McVan (Brian), Mary Anne Dempsey (the late Jim), Christine Valera, Faith Scheerbaum (Chuck) and Tim Valera. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Saturday 11:30 A.M. St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Church from 9:30 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway Center Drive, P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD. 20871-1950 or to their website at BrightFocus.org (Alzheimer's Disease Research).

Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019
