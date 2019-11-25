|
|
DiPAOLA
MARIA CECELIA
Passed away at the age of 56 on November 21, 2019 surrounded by love. Maria was born on January 27, 1963 in Springfield, PA, spending almost all her life in the Philadelphia area. She attended St. Dorothy's Elemen-tary and graduated with the class of 1981 from Cardinal O'Hara High School. Maria is survived by a warm and supportive family, both immediate and extended, who provided her with love and care that she cherished dearly.
Lively and independent, Maria forged her own path that was not constrained by convention but rather guided by her earnest desire to lead a good life and to be true to herself. An avid cook and entertainer, she created countless joyous moments for others and possessed an exceptional ability to make people feel comforted and loved in her home. While she left us far too early, she will be remembered as a warrior who fought to have each day and for how insistent she was on making the most of her time. Even as her health was waning, Maria found the strength and energy to visit friends and to travel, often on her own. The most enduring testament to her is the astonishing number of people to whom Maria bestowed fierce love and loyalty, considering many to be a part of "her tribe". Those feelings were returned in kind and will remain with us forever. In lieu of flowers, Maria has asked that donations be sent to the Cancer Support and Welcome Center at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center to which she contributed much time and energy. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 25, 2019