ROTHROCK
MARIA D. (nee Marinelli)
Age 63, on March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Matthew and Tara Rothrock. Dear sister of Denise DiJoseph. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 10:15 A.M. Saints Peter and Paul Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville, NJ. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. St. Mary Cem., Williams-town, NJ. The family requests donations in her memory to Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green St., Phila. PA 19130.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
