MOONEY
MARIA ELENA (nee Mendoza)
A longtime resident of Glenside and Gloria Dei Memory Care Center, passed away on March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Joseph P. Mooney. Loving mother of Mary Ellen Mooney (the late Robert H. McNaughton), Joseph F. (Michelle Salazar), Patricia (Edmond) Skrzat, Michael (Tara), Richard, Bernadette (Joseph) Shillington, and Paul. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Sister of Rosa Esperanza Mendoza de Alegria and the late Jose Mario. She is also survived by 8 nieces and 2 nephews in El Salvador. Funeral Mass Thurs., 11 AM, Church of St.Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at the Church Thurs. after 9:30 AM. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 18, 2019