MARIA ESPOSITO
MARIA (Balducci) ESPOSITO Notice
ESPOSITO
MARIA (nee Balducci)


August 17, 2019, Born in Bari, Italy, Maria was most recently a resident of Bryn Mawr and formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of the late Aldo Esposito. Devoted mother of Dr. Aldo Esposito (Sandi), Adriana Chalson (David), and Marina Bater (Jeffrey). Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and her sister Ennia Balducci. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Friday August 23, from 10 to 11 A.M. with Funeral Service to commence at 11 A.M. at MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont CO, 80502 (www.npcf.us)

www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019
