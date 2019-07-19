Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
MARIA "MARY" (Pollara) LETO

MARIA "MARY" (Pollara) LETO Notice
LETO
MARIA "MARY" (nee Pollara)


July 15, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Frank. Beloved mother of Carmen Leto and Louis (Elizabeth) Leto. Grandmom of Benjamin and Emily Leto.
Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY, 9 A.M., at the Church of St. Edmond, 21st Street at Snyder Ave., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to St. Edmond's Church.

Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019
