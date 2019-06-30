Home

MARIA LOUISA DONATUCCI MARCIANO

MARIA LOUISA DONATUCCI MARCIANO Notice
DONATUCCI MARCIANO
MARIA LOUISA


June 28, 2019. Daughter of the
late Thomas and Yolanda (nee D'Amico); wife of Vincent and long time companion of Phillip Royds; loving sister of Honorable Ronald (Stephanie) Donatucci Sr., Rita Donatucci, and the late Honorable Robert C. and Thomas F; sister-in-law of the Honorable Maria Donatucci and Jeannette Donatucci; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Tues. 8:30 to 11 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Ent. Holy Cross Cem.
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
