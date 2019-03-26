|
|
PIASCIK
MARIA
March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Zygmunt. Loving mother of Richard (Elizabeth). Sadly missed by her brother Ks. Kan. Mgr. Wladyslaw. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday eve 7 to 9 P.M. and Saturday morn. 10 to 11 A.M. at TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., PA, 19134. Funeral Mass Saturday 1 P.M. Czestochowa Cemetery Chapel. Interment Czestochowa Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Polish American Cultural Center Museum, 308 Walnut St., Phila. PA 19106 preferred.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019