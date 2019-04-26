|
|
DE MARIA
RITA C.
Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Devoted mother of Nicholas (Peggy) De Maria; also survived by 3 grandchildren, Nicholas, Anthony, Amanda and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Anthony Valecce and the late Nicholas and James Valecce. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday from 9 A.M until her 11 A.M. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
CASSIZZI F.H. (215)-425-0978
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019