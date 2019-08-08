|
DENNISON
MARIAN R. (nee Thompson)
Age 95 years, of Center City, formerly of SW Philadelphia, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her children on July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Dennison and loving mother of Joyce Ann Dennison, Thomas R. and the late Marian Jean Beppel; devoted grandmother of Keith and Brian (Laurie) Beppel; adoring great-grandmother of Brian and Ashley Beppel and beloved friend of Jack Gorski. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Monday, Aug 12th, at 10 A.M., at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50 E. Plumstead Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marian's name to St. Paul's at the above address would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019