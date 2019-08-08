Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Kish Funeral Home - Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 359-1111
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
50 E. Plumstead Ave.
Lansdowne, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
50 E. Plumstead Ave.
Lansdowne, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for MARIAN DENNISON
MARIAN R. (Thompson) DENNISON

MARIAN R. (Thompson) DENNISON Notice
DENNISON
MARIAN R. (nee Thompson)


Age 95 years, of Center City, formerly of SW Philadelphia, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her children on July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Dennison and loving mother of Joyce Ann Dennison, Thomas R. and the late Marian Jean Beppel; devoted grandmother of Keith and Brian (Laurie) Beppel; adoring great-grandmother of Brian and Ashley Beppel and beloved friend of Jack Gorski. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Monday, Aug 12th, at 10 A.M., at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50 E. Plumstead Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marian's name to St. Paul's at the above address would be appreciated.

kishmemorialfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019
