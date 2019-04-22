Home

DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
SR. MARIAN (Sweeney) REGINA

SR. MARIAN REGINA
SWEENEY, IHM
Formally Regina Sweeney, on April 19, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents James and Bridget Mitchell Sweeney, brother Alexander (Mary), sisters Catherine Ellis (William), Teresa Cornish (William), Margaret Borio (Edward), Mary and Elizabeth. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., Thursday April 25, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA. 19355.

Arr. By DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. West Chester, PA 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019
