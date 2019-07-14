|
ROSENBAUM
MARIAN (nee Goodman)
July 12, 2019. Wife of the late Harold, of Wynnwood, PA. Mother of Mark (Sandi) Rosenbaum and Nadine (Jeffrey) Tolvin; grandmother of Richard (Kimberly) Rosenbaum, Jill (Brett) Krasnove and Peter (Lori) Rosenbaum; great-grandmother of Lindsay, Finn, K. C. and Harley Rosenbaum, Charlie, Simon and Kate Krasnove, Benjamin, Tyler and Cooper Rosenbaum. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday 1 P.M. Temple B'Nai Abraham, 300 E. Northfield Rd., Livingston, NJ 07039. Ent. B'Nai Abraham Mem. Pk. The family will return to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Rosenbaum. Contributions in her memory may be made to , or Parkinson's Foundation.
