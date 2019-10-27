|
|
D'ANGELO
MARIANNA (nee Ciccotelli)
October 24, 2019. Born in Riccia, Campobasso Italy. Devoted wife of the late Aldo. Beloved mother of Assunta D'Angelo, Carmelina (Richard) Mattioli, and the late Guido D'Angelo. Nonna of Marilyn, Tony (Kate), Joseph (Crystal), Alessia and Andrew (Francesca). Bis Nonna of Kayla, Domenic, Jared, Vincenza, Leo, and Giovanni. Sister of Antonietta Castellano, Nicolina (Ronald) Ippolite, and Caterina Giordano. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing TUESDAY Evening 7-9 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. and WEDNESDAY, 10 A.M at The St. Bridget University Parish, 125 Church St., Glass-boro, NJ 08028, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Manahath Cem., Glassboro, NJ.
Expressions of Sympathy
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019