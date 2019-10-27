Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
The St. Bridget University Parish
125 Church St.
Glassboro, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
The St. Bridget University Parish
125 Church St.
Glassboro, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIANNA D'ANGELO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIANNA (Ciccotelli) D'ANGELO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIANNA (Ciccotelli) D'ANGELO Notice
D'ANGELO
MARIANNA (nee Ciccotelli)


October 24, 2019. Born in Riccia, Campobasso Italy. Devoted wife of the late Aldo. Beloved mother of Assunta D'Angelo, Carmelina (Richard) Mattioli, and the late Guido D'Angelo. Nonna of Marilyn, Tony (Kate), Joseph (Crystal), Alessia and Andrew (Francesca). Bis Nonna of Kayla, Domenic, Jared, Vincenza, Leo, and Giovanni. Sister of Antonietta Castellano, Nicolina (Ronald) Ippolite, and Caterina Giordano. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing TUESDAY Evening 7-9 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. and WEDNESDAY, 10 A.M at The St. Bridget University Parish, 125 Church St., Glass-boro, NJ 08028, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Manahath Cem., Glassboro, NJ.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now