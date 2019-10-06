|
WHELAN
MARIANNE C.
On October 2, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 81. Daughter of the late Mary H. (Holsworth) Whelan and Thomas J. Whelan. Sister of Thomas J. Whelan Jr. (Casey), Suzanne Nascimbeni (Frank), Patricia Whelan (Charlie) and the late Geraldine Allerton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass Friday, October 11, 2019, 11 A.M., at Saint Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Visit-ation 10 to 11 A.M. at Church. Burial private. Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Scholarship Fund Philadelphia.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019