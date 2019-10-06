Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIANNE WHELAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIANNE C. WHELAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIANNE C. WHELAN Notice
WHELAN
MARIANNE C.


On October 2, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 81. Daughter of the late Mary H. (Holsworth) Whelan and Thomas J. Whelan. Sister of Thomas J. Whelan Jr. (Casey), Suzanne Nascimbeni (Frank), Patricia Whelan (Charlie) and the late Geraldine Allerton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass Friday, October 11, 2019, 11 A.M., at Saint Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Visit-ation 10 to 11 A.M. at Church. Burial private. Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Scholarship Fund Philadelphia.

www.lownes.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lownes Funeral Home
Download Now