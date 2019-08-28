Home

August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years of the late Dr. James A. Schaller. Dear mother of James (Joyce), the late Paul, David, Maureen Donnelly (Vince), Michele Walton (Patrick) and Jean Schaller. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her son Paul, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at St. Helena Church, 1489 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422, on Friday Aug. 30th, 9:30 to 11 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Burial will be private.

mcilvainefuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
