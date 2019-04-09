Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIANTONIA CARABELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIANTONIA "MARIA" CARABELLO

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARIANTONIA "MARIA" CARABELLO Notice
CARABELLO
MARIANTONIA "MARIA"


April 6, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Carabello. Beloved mother of Graziella "Grace" (Stephen) Pirolli, Maria Teresa Carabello, and Natale "Nate" (Kristy) Carabello. Nonna of Ella Marie Pirolli. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Family requests contribu-tions be made in Maria's memory to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., #102, Phila. PA 19106.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now