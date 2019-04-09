|
CARABELLO
MARIANTONIA "MARIA"
April 6, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Carabello. Beloved mother of Graziella "Grace" (Stephen) Pirolli, Maria Teresa Carabello, and Natale "Nate" (Kristy) Carabello. Nonna of Ella Marie Pirolli. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Family requests contribu-tions be made in Maria's memory to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., #102, Phila. PA 19106.
