Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Presentation BVM Church
204 Haverford Rd.
Wynnewood, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Presentation BVM Church
204 Haverford Rd.
Wynnewood, PA
MARIBETH REID

MARIBETH REID Notice
REID
MARIBETH
Age 44, of Divine Providence Village, on November 17, 2019. Survived by parents, brothers, nephews and nieces. Memorial Service at DPV on Monday, November 25, at 4 P.M. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, from 9:30 A.M., at Presentation BVM Church, 204 Haverford Rd., Wynnewood PA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Family requests memorial contri-butions to Divine Providence Village, 686 Old Marple Road, Springfield, PA 19064.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019
