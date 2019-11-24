|
|
REID
MARIBETH
Age 44, of Divine Providence Village, on November 17, 2019. Survived by parents, brothers, nephews and nieces. Memorial Service at DPV on Monday, November 25, at 4 P.M. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, from 9:30 A.M., at Presentation BVM Church, 204 Haverford Rd., Wynnewood PA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Family requests memorial contri-butions to Divine Providence Village, 686 Old Marple Road, Springfield, PA 19064.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019