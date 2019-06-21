Home

Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Assisi House
600 Red Hill Road
Aston, PA
Interment
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
God's Acres Cemetery
Ringwood, NJ
SR. MARIE ALBERTO
MANZO
(LORRAINE MANZO)
On June 19, 2019 of Aston, PA. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Thursday June 27th, 11:00 A.M. at Assisi House 600 Red Hill Rd Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Thursday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment 11 A.M. Friday June 28th, God's Acres Cemetery Ringwood, NJ. Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.

www.lyonsfs.com

Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019
