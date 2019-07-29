|
BAUER
MARIE (nee Regeis)
82 of Huntingdon Valley, PA, passed on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. William Bauer. Born Nov. 13, 1936. She is survived by her sister Dorothy R. Ferguson (Frank), and many nieces and nephews. Marie was a retired math teacher and a 1958 alumni of Temple University. She enjoyed bird watching, her flowers and plants, and lighthouses. Family and friends are invited to Marie's Life Celebration on Wed., July 31st, 10:30-11:30 AM, at the Craft Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, 1801 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 AM. Int. Hillside Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave, Phila., PA 19111 or a .
Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019