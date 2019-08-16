Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE COLONNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE "MIMI" (Abruzzese) COLONNA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE "MIMI" (Abruzzese) COLONNA Notice
COLONNA
MARIE "MIMI"
(nee Abruzzese)


August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Sonny" Colonna. Loving mother of Joseph O. Colonna. Dear sister of Frank (Angela) Aruzzese and the late Catherine Chiarvallotti and Loretta Romano. Sister-in-law of Ann and John Silla. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SUNDAY evening, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St., and MONDAY morning, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. John Vianney, 350 Conshohocken State Road, Gladywn , PA 19035, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to St. John Vianney Church.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now