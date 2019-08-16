|
COLONNA
MARIE "MIMI"
(nee Abruzzese)
August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Sonny" Colonna. Loving mother of Joseph O. Colonna. Dear sister of Frank (Angela) Aruzzese and the late Catherine Chiarvallotti and Loretta Romano. Sister-in-law of Ann and John Silla. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SUNDAY evening, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St., and MONDAY morning, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. John Vianney, 350 Conshohocken State Road, Gladywn , PA 19035, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to St. John Vianney Church.
