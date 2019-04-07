|
S. MARIE COOKE, SSJ
Formerly S. GEORGE MIRIAM
April 4, 2019, age 89. Preceded in death by her parents George and Marie Cooke. Sister of Joan Haney (John), Helen Helkowski (William) and Carol Burgoon. Also survived by nieces, nephews and members of her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Reglious, relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. St. Joseph Villa. Interment Villa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
