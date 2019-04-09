Home

MARIE D. (Guarracino) AUTODORE

Age 80, of Pottstown PA, formerly of Wilmington DE, passed away on March 30, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Carmella (Carrero) Guarracino. Beloved wife of the late Paul Autodore who died in 2018. Devoted mother of Paul W. (Staci) Autodore Jr. and Valerie (Thomas) Heiser; sister of the late Gene, Joseph Guarracino and Joann Zeitler; loving grand-mother of Brittany (Sean) Monaghan, Jessica (Sean) Gibbons, Rebecca (Cory) Higman and Emily Heiser; also survived by 4 great-grand-children. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13th, from 9 to 10 A.M., at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , www.alz.org
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019
