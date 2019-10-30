|
|
TETI
MARIE D.
106, of Upper Darby, PA on October 25, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Camillo and Grazia Teti. Loving sister of Camilla, Hank and the late Joseph, Connie, Lucy, Eleanor, Jennie, Rita and Grace Teti. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Marie was a 1932 graduate of West Catholic and was a board member for the Alumni Association. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Monday Nov. 4, 2019 9:30 A.M. Church of St. Laurence, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Interment Calvary Cem. (Arr. O'LEARY FH)
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019