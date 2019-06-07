|
LEINHEISER
MARIE E.
June 3, 2019, age 82, of Port Richmond. Sister of Daniel (Agnes) Leinheiser, aunt of Karen (Bill) Ryan, Michael (Katie) Leinheiser, grand aunt of Jonathan (Allison) Leinheiser, Jennifer Leinheiser and Will Ryan. Relatives and friends invited to call Monday 9:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at Sacred Heart Chapel at Immaculte Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Road, Phila., PA 19128. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019