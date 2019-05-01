Home

MARIE E. "Rusty" (Samson) PAUL

MARIE E. "Rusty" (Samson) PAUL Notice
PAUL
MARIE E. "Rusty" (nee Samson)
April 29, 2019. Wife of the late Albert. Mother of Michael (Andrea) Paul and Mitchell Paul (Joel Weeks). Sister of the late Martin Samson, Sarah Bauer, Blanche Gohen, Bernard Samson and Virginia Hines. Grandmother of Jonathan and Dara. Great grandmother of Mia, Tyler and Layla. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely at the Montefiore Cemetery (Sec. 3), 600 Church Rd., Jenkintown, PA 19045. Contributions in her memory may be made to Opera Philadelphia, 1420 Locust St., Suite 210, Phila., PA 19102.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019
